West Bengal reports first Omicron case as 7-year-old tests positive

West Bengal on Wednesday reported its first Omicron case as a seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district tested positive for the coronavirus variant, a senior official of the health department said.

The boy, the official said, recently returned to Bengal from Abu Dhabi via Hyderabad.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Murshidabad district.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: