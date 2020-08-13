Will move court, approach EC over BJP MP Arjun Singh's poll affidavit, says TMC

'Will move court over BJP MP Singh's poll affidavit'

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 13 2020, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 08:48 ist
Former TMC leader Arjun Singh joins hands with BJP senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy after joining Bharatiya Janata Party. Credit: PTI Photo

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said it will move court and also approach the Election Commission, seeking the cancellation BJP leader Arjun Singh's Lok Sabha membership, alleging that he filed false information in his election affidavit.

Singh dismissed the allegations as baseless.

"He had bought shares worth crores of rupees but didn't mention it in his affidavit. He lied before the Election Commission," alleged Somanth Sham, a senior TMC leader from the North 24 Parganas district.

"We will be moving court soon and seek his dismissal as Lok Sabha MP. We will also approach the Election Commission and request it to initiate action," he added.

The Barrackpore MP challenged the TMC to prove the allegations.

"Let the TMC first prove it and then they should seek my dismissal. The allegations are baseless," Singh said.

Trinamool Congress
BJP
West Bengal
politics
Election Commission

