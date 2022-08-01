You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister

You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video

The video was likely shot last week in Muzaffarpur district to which Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai belongs

PTI
PTI, Patna ,
  • Aug 01 2022, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 12:58 ist
Bihar's Revenue and Land Reform Minister Ram Surat Rai. Credit: Twitter/@RamsuratRai

Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, a BJP leader, is in the spotlight for his effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A purported video has gone viral on social media in which the minister for revenue and land reforms can be seen holding forth before a small crowd, under a thatched roof.

Also Read—BJP to fight 2024 LS, 2025 Bihar polls with present alliance: Arun Singh

"If you all are alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi,” the minister, apparently not a believer in moderation of speech, can be heard as saying in the video.

"Look at the devastation wrought by Covid in Pakistan and elsewhere. We were saved by Modi's vaccine and his deft handling of the economy,” he said.

The video was likely shot last week in Muzaffarpur district to which Rai belongs.

Also Read—Bihar varsity student gets 151 out of 100 in Political Science exam

The minister has been in news for his lack of restraint on more than one occasion in the recent past.

In the heat of the anti-Agnipath protests, he had dubbed the arsonists as "aatanki" (terrorists), much to the annoyance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), which had taken a sympathetic view of the agitation.

Last month, his outbursts against the CM's veto on transfers and postings of more than 100 officials he had cleared, also made headlines.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
Narendra Modi
social media
India News
offbeat

What's Brewing

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

CWG 2022: Indian athletes who made the country proud

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

 