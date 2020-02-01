'Slowdown in Indian economy partly due to global drag'

Economic Survey: Slowdown in Indian economy partly due to global drag

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 01 2020, 06:35am ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 06:35am ist

Economic Survey 2019-20 was tabled in Parliament after the address of the President inaugurating the budget session. Substantively written by the Chief Economic Advisor — a relatively autonomous post within the government — the Economic Survey is supposed to provide a frank and technocratic assessment of the economy and the ideal policy response to the economic problems confronting the country.

Read more

Union Budget 2020 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com


Click here for full coverage of Budget 2020

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cartoon
Economic Survey
Indian economy
Parliament
Comments (+)
 