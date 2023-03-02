ECs, CEC to be appointed through panel of PM, CJI and LoP: SC

The Supreme Court Constitution bench has ruled that the appointment of election commissioners and chief election commissioner (CEC) will be done through a committee of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.
The Supreme court called for more transparency in the process and said the appointments of election officers should be like that of the CBI chief.
More to follow...
