ECs, CEC to be appointed through panel of PM, CJI and LoP: SC

CEC to be appointed by committee of PM, LoP, CJI: SC

DH Web Desk
  • Mar 02 2023, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 11:14 ist
The Supreme Court. Credit: IANS Photo

The Supreme Court Constitution bench has ruled that the appointment of election commissioners and chief election commissioner (CEC) will be done through a committee of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

The Supreme court called for more transparency in the process and said the appointments of election officers should be like that of the CBI chief.

Supreme Court
Election Commission of India
ECI

