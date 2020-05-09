ED attaches National Herald building, BJP wants it converted to COVID-19 isolation facility

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has attached assets worth Rs 16.38 crore of Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of National Herald newspaper, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

"ED attaches under PMLA, assets to the extent of Rs. 16.38 crore in Bandra (East), Mumbai of Associated Journals Limited in illegal land allotment case," the ED tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP on Saturday demanded that the National Herald building at Bandra be converted into an isolation facility to treat COVID-19 patients.

The building is currently under the possession of Enforcement Directorate.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar has shot off a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard.

"I have requested the chief minister to approach Finance Ministry and ED to use the seized National Herald building into a 1,000-bed Corona isolation centre," Shelar said.