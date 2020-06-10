ED brings back Rs 1,350cr in jewellery of Nirav, Choksi

ED brings back Rs 1,350 cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi firms from Hong Kong

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2020, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 19:25 ist
Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi (File Photos)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said.

Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities "controlled" by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms.

Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

The valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery, and is worth Rs 1,350 crore. 

The ED completed "all legal formalities" with authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables, the agency said.

These will formally seized under the PMLA now, it said.

