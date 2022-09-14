ED conducts searches on Paytm, PayU premises

ED conducts searches on Paytm, PayU premises

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 14 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 15:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Enforcement Directorate was conducting searches on certain premises of One 97 Communications Ltd's Paytm and payment solutions provider PayU, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Paytm, the Enforcement Directorate and PayU did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Paytm
Enforcement Directorate
India News
Business News

