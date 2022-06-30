Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra Chief Minister

Shinde would be administered oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor on Thursday at 7.30 pm

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2022, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 17:13 ist

Eknath Shinde would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. 

Shinde (58), a Shiv Sena leader, would be administered oath of office and secrecy by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday at 7.30 pm in Raj Bhavan.

Shinde had rebelled against Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and formed his own group. 

“I will not join the government. I will support the government and help out in whatever best possible way,” BJP’s stalwart Devendra Fadnavis said. 

The council-of-ministers would be sworn in later. 

Shinde is an admirer of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and protégé of ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe. 

The BJP has claimed that it has the support of a total of 170 MLAs, including those from Shinde's rebel faction.

“We gave the letters from the BJP legislature party, the Shiv Sena legislature party and 16 independents/others,” Fadnavis said. 

Explaining his stand, Shinde said: “We did this for Balasaheb’s Hindutva.”

Also read: Uddhav Thackeray faces uphill tasks of revitalising Shiv Sena, regaining its hardline Hindutva identity

“The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us,” he said.

Shinde thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Amit Shah and Fadnavis for giving him the opportunity. “Devendra ji could himself taken the post…he has 120 MLAs…this is an example in India,” he said. 

“It will be my responsibility to ensure that the government works properly. This is not a fight for power but for Hindutva,” he said.

Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
BJP
Shiv Sena
Indian Politics

