Ensure patients get affordable Covid-19 drugs, end black marketing, say MPs

MPs in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday asked senior government officials to ensure affordable treatment to Covid-19 patients and take steps to tackle black marketing of medicines for treatment.

The multi-party panel headed by Anand Sharma met here to discuss 'Management of Covid-19 pandemic and coordination with State Governments, phased unlocking, resumption of economic activities, inter-state movement of people and goods and state of preparedness'.

An earlier meeting of the Home panel scheduled on June 3 to discuss Covid-19 and lockdown was postponed after several MPs expressed their inability to attend the meeting due to quarantine measures taken by respective states.

On Wednesday, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla gave a detailed presentation on the actions taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including the steps it took enforce the lockdown as well as the unlocking process. The steps taken by the MHA to help the state governments in tackling the pandemic were also explained by Bhalla.

During the meeting, sources said, the MPs told the officials that the drugs for Covid-19 treatment should be made easily available for patients. The price of these medicines should be affordable, they said.

Sources said the panel told the officials to promote cheaper and easily available domestic-made medicines for Covid-19, and check recommendation and prices of expensive medicines pushed by pharma companies.

The MPs cutting across party lines wondered why highly-priced medicines are often recommended for treatment even as they named three cheaper and easily available medicines. "Why are they not being promoted despite being equally effective," the MPs asked.

This is the second meeting of a Parliamentary panel to discuss Covid-19. On July 10, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology headed by senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh met to discuss the "preparedness to deal with Covid-19 and other pandemics in future". Top government officials had told the panel that a vaccine for the virus infection would take at least a year to be available for treatment.

At least two more meetings of Parliamentary panels have been scheduled to discuss Covid-19 related issues. The Standing Committee on Labour, which was to meet on Wednesday but re-scheduled to July 20 after panel chairperson Bhartruhari Mahtab went into self quarantine, will take up the issue of changes made in labour laws by several state governments during the Covid-19 lockdown, which had attracted criticism from various sections. It will also seek clarifications from the officials about the impact the pandemic had on migrant labourers.

On August 4, the Standing Committee on Health headed by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav would be meeting for a briefing from the Health Secretary on the status of 'Outbreak of pandemic Covid-19 and related Contingent and Mitigation Plan'.

However, the attempt by Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary to take up discussions on Covid-19 and utilisation of PM-CARES funds did not succeed as BJP MPs stone-walled the suggestion citing rules. Chowdhury has now taken up the matter with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Though he did not make any specific demand in his letter to Birla, the Congress Leader in Lok Sabha gave his version of what happened in the July 10 meeting of the PAC. While he pitched for taking up the Covid-19 issue, the BJP MPs insisted that the PAC can discuss only CAG reports.

Chowdhury cited previous instances to rebut this and said the PACs of Parliament and state Assemblies had taken up matters other than the CAG reports. He is learnt to have cited that the PAC has taken up issues like pilgrimage to Sabarimala and developments in telecom sector, which were not part of CAG reports.