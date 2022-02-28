Evacuating students from Ukraine top priority: PM Modi

Ensuring safety of Indian students, evacuating them from Ukraine top priority: PM Modi

Modi chaired the meeting immediately after returning from an election campaign in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 28 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 02:14 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday and asserted that ensuring the safety of Indian students and evacuating them is the government's top priority, official sources said.

It was also decided at the meeting to further enhance cooperation with the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to expedite the evacuation of Indian students, they said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was part of the meeting, which was also attended by top government officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The meeting lasted for over two hours, the sources said.

Also read: Vladimir Putin orders nuclear 'deterrence forces' on high alert

Modi presided over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed public meetings as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the state Assembly polls.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stranded in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
India
Narendra Modi
India News
World news
Russia

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

In Pics | European countries that depend on Russian gas

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukrainian couple rush to marry amid Russian invasion 

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 