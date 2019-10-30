EU MPs in J&K to assess ground situation

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Oct 30 2019, 07:36am ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2019, 07:36am ist

A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.

