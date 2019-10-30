A delegation of 23 European Union MPs arrived here on Tuesday for a first-hand assessment of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of the state's special status under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two union territories.
Read More: Delegation of EU MPs in J&K to assess ground situation
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here
Comments (+)