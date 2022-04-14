Modi hails predecessors' contributions at museum event

Every PM of India has contributed to fulfilment of goals of constitutional democracy: Modi

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:30 ist
PM Modi buys the first ticket at the museum. Credit: PTI Photo

Every government formed after Independence has contributed to taking India to the heights it has achieved today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday and asserted that barring one or two exceptions, the country has a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic manner.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), Modi said every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely to the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy. "To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India," he said.

Every government formed after Independence has contributed to taking the country to the heights it has achieved today, Modi said.

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government, he said.

It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds. "Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said.

Also Read — Govt ropes in UNESCO for museums of tribal freedom fighters

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time. "In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way". "That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he said.

At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration, Modi said.

People coming here will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers of the country and will get to know about their background and struggle, he said. The museum is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.  

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier. Modi also bought the first ticket for the museum before its inauguration, officials said. 

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office. 

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

PM Modi
India News
Independence
Freedom struggle

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Fish bones hold secrets of past climate change

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir-Alia wedding: Pics from pre-wedding festivities

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

IPL 2022: A deep dive into sagging fortunes of MI & CSK

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

When mother’s milk becomes poison…

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

How to make sense of the new LBGT culture war

 