Ex-Facebook employee to depose before us on November 10: Delhi Assembly panel

The committee will meet on November 10 at the Vidhan Sabha to initiate its proceedings

  • Nov 08 2020, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:15 ist
Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee, which is hearing complaints against Facebook for allegedly failing to take down hateful content posted on its platforms, especially during the northeast Delhi riots, said on Sunday a former employee of the social media giant has "agreed" to depose before it.

The committee will meet on November 10 at the Vidhan Sabha to initiate its proceedings, the panel said in a statement.

A formal notice for appearance before the committee on November 10 has been sent to the former Facebook employee, it added.

"Pursuant to vetting of the complaints and taking prompt cognizance of the issue, the committee in its earlier meetings examined certain independent and expert witnesses having regards to the issue of grave public importance set out in the complaints against Facebook," the statement said.

The panel, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, has examined some witnesses, including Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Awesh Tiwari, Kunal Purohit, Prabir Purkaystha.

