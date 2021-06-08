Ex-IAS officer Anup Chandra Pandey appointed Election Commissioner

The government on Tuesday appointed former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Anup Chandra Pandey as Election Commissioner, filling up the vacancy created in the poll panel after Sushil Chandra was elevated to its helm.

The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification stating that President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed the retired Indian Administrative Service Officer of the 1984 batch as the Election Commissioner.

Pandey, who retired as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in August 2019, will join the poll panel as one of the two Election Commissioners, the other being Rajiv Kumar.

The Election Commission comprises a Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners.

The vacancy in the EC was created on April 12, when Chandra was appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner after the term of his predecessor Sunil Arora came to its end.