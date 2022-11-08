Ex-LS Speakers hold round table discussion on National Legislators' Conference

To lay the framework of the National Legislators’ Conference (NLC), which is an effort to create a first-of-its-kind multi-partisan forum, a round table discussion was held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi on Monday.

Former Speakers of Lok Sabha -- Sumitra Mahajan, Meira Kumar and Shivraj Patil – who are patrons of NLC, took part in the round table discussion highlighting the importance of NLC, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on June 16-18, 2023.

Former Lok Sabha Speakers said the upcoming National Legislators’ Conference would strengthen the fabric of democracy and make it a powerful forum for good governance. It would also formulate effective legislative practices and promote the Prime Minister’s mantra to “reform, perform and transform.”

NLC is a unique platform to propagate the ideals of democracy at national and international levels, encourage legislators from all across the nation for knowledge sharing and seek innovative solutions incorporating best practices from each state.

The round table conference was attended by more than 15 Speakers and Chairpersons of Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Parishads including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana, besides former Secretary Generals of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and several senior bureaucrats who shared their expertise towards nation-building and good governance, said a statement.

NLC is being jointly organised by the legislative bodies, non-governmental institutions and civil society with active support of the MIT School of Government, Pune. NLC is also seeking support from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and UNESCO. Around 4,000 legislators representing various political parties from across the country are expected to attend NLC, the statement added.