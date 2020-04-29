'Exams for higher education and technical courses unlikely by May 31'  

Under-graduate and post-graduate exams for higher and technical education courses in Maharashtra are unlikely to be held before May 31 in view of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, state minister Uday Samant said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a Marathi news channel, the Higher and Technical Education Minister said the lockdown has severly affected the schedule of the exams which were postponed on March 24.

"The Higher and Technical Education ministry is unlikely to hold the exams for under-graduate and post graduate courses by May 31," he said.

He said about 30-35 lakh students were expected to appear for the exams.

"Generally, it takes 90 days for the entire period from the announcement of an exam to its organisation and paper assessment. Going by it, we need to understand that it would take next 2-3 months for completion of the procedure," the minister said.

He said the state government was awaiting report of the University Grants Commission (UGC) while a report of the committee of vice chancellors in Maharashtra on how to go ahead with the examinations is ready.

"We want to try our best to ensure that students do not suffer," the minister added.