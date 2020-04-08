Face masks made compulsory in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose 
  Apr 08 2020, 16:52 ist
Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, face masks have been made compulsory for all in Mumbai.  Anyone who moves around in the city, in any public place for whatever reasons, will have to wear a face mask, according to a notification issued by BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

"The measure was necessitated as studies have revealed that wearing facial masks can substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19 from and to persons coming in contact with each other besides other mandatory social distancing measures already implemented," municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said. 

Accordingly, he has ordered that any persons moving around in public places like streets, hospitals, offices, markets, etc, for whatever reasons must wear a face mask. This would also be applicable to all people moving around in their official or personal vehicles at any site, office or workplace, besides attending any gatherings or meetings at workplaces.

