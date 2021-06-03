Fact Check: Book titled ‘How to convert India into Christian nation’ behind Sonia Gandhi

An image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been shared on social media and it allegedly shows that the bookshelf behind her has the ‘Holy Bible’, a statue of Jesus and a book titled ‘How to Convert India into Christian Nation’.

Twitter user @noconversion first tweeted the image, gaining over 700 retweets as of this writing. Another user @asgarhid drew more than 400 retweets for the picture.

BJP Tamil Nadu Secretary Sumathi Venkatesh and BJP supporter Renuka Jain also shared the image. They later took down their tweets. Journalist and BJP support Meena Das Narayan tweeted the image as well.

The image is also circulating on Facebook.

Many Facebook groups such as ‘Sudarshan News‘ with one lakh followers and ‘PMO India New Delhi*‘ with three lakh followers further promoted the image.

Morphed Photo

If one looks very carefully, the image carries a watermark of the Twitter handle @noconversion on the left, which hints that this handle had created the image.

A reverse image search led Alt News to a video posted by Congress in October 2020 where Gandhi questioned the Centre on the farmers’ agitation and the hike in fuel prices. The video was also tweeted by Rahul Gandhi. The viral image is a screengrab taken by PTI. Many videos of Sonia Gandhi in front of that bookshelf has been tweeted by Congress.

‘बदलाव की बयार है।’ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी का बिहार की जनता के नाम संदेश आपसे साझा कर रहा हूँ। नए बिहार के लिए एकजुट होकर महागठबंधन को जीताने का समय है। pic.twitter.com/ptmzjEjQuh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2020

Alt News compared a screenshot from the video with the viral image. We noticed that the books ‘How to Convert India into Christian Nation’ and the ‘Holy Bible’ and the statue of Jesus are not present on the bookshelf in the video. Thus, the viral image is morphed.