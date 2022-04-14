Fadnavis attacks Pawar on communal issues, appeasement politics

In a no-holds-barred attack, Maharashtra’s Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday targeted NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar, accusing him of appeasement politics and polarising the society on a communal basis.

Coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution, Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, posted a series of tweets against Pawar vis-a-vis The Kashmir Files and various incidents.

The NCP, however, has not responded so far to the attack on Pawar, a four-time former chief minister and three-time union minister.

“And we’ve been hearing various statements by Pawar ji on The Kashmir Files…it’s not surprising at all. In fact, they are totally in line with NCP’s decades-old track record of appeasement policy & politics and polarising the society on a communal basis,” he said.

A thread👇🏻

On one hand,we are celebrating birth anniversary of Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar ji,who was against the inclusion of #Article370 granting special status to Jammu & Kashmir. But look what is being said going against the wishes&values of Dr.Ambedkar ji!https://t.co/oflzX20wYR — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 14, 2022

Fadnavis pointed out that NCP minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED for money laundering linked activities of Dawood Ibrahim, the chief conspirator of the March 12, 1993 serial blasts.

He also pointed out that in 2013, the NCP went on record saying Ishrat Jahaan was innocent. “Not only Ishrat Jahan was called ‘innocent’ but senior leaders of (NCP) have extended help to her and even went to the extent of demeaning the IB even though they themselves were in power at that time,” he said.

“In 2012, when the Congress and NCP were in power in Maharashtra, the shameful Azad Maidan violence happened in the heart of Mumbai. The Amar Jawan Jyoti was desecrated but NCP, which held the Home Ministry portfolio, was soft on Raza Academy and changed the Mumbai police commissioner instead,” he said.

Also Read — Shiv Sena has become pseudo-secular, says Fadnavis citing calendar in Urdu

Fadnavis said that the NCP has grand plans on bringing a Muslim quota in Maharashtra even though the Constitution does not provide such a provision. “Shameful how vote bank politics prevail over Constitutional values,” he said.

“What happened when Mumbai cried? On 12 March 1993, when Mumbai was shaken with 12 bomb blasts, Pawar ji invented a 13th blast in a Muslim area. Instead of law and order, appeasement was his first priority,” he said.

Fadnavis also accused Pawar of being the first person to use the word ‘Hindu Terror”.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: