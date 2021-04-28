Jaipur: Kin of deceased Covid patients create ruckus

Family members of deceased Covid patients create ruckus at Jaipur hospital

The family alleged that there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 28 2021, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 10:42 ist
Family members mourn the death of a Covid-19 victim. Credit: PTI Photo

Four Covid-19 patients died at a private hospital following which their family members created ruckus at the facility alleging there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer of Kalwar police station, Gurudutt Saini, said oxygen was available but no staff was available to replace the cylinders at the hospital. 

"Four Covid patients died at the hospital on Tuesday night. Their family members gathered and alleged that that there was no staff to change oxygen cylinders which led to the deaths," he said.

The police official said family members of the deceased created ruckus in the hospital but were later pacified.

No case has been registered, he added.

Jaipur
Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Oxygen Shortage

