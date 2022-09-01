Farmers are cornerstone of India's food security: V-P Dhankhar in Nuakhai greetings

Farmers are cornerstone of India's food security: V-P

  • Sep 01 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 16:50 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday greeted people on the harvest festival of Nuakhai and described farmers as the cornerstone of India's food security.

The festival of new crop is celebrated largely in Odisha and parts of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | Congress slams govt for 'taking back' money under PM-KISAN by declaring farmers 'ineligible'

"Nuakhai Juhar! This festival celebrating nature's bounty symbolises our deep bond with mother earth that nourishes us. My profound gratitude to our industrious farmers who are the cornerstone of India's food security," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Dhankhar.

"May this festival bring prosperity and happiness to all," he said.

