Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba observed that the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2021, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from farmers' protest site at Singhu border. 

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba observed that the complainant, victims and witnesses are police personnel only.

“Hence, there is no possibility that accused/ applicant can influence any of the police officials,” the judge said.

Punia was arrested by police on Sunday in an FIR registered under various sections including 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of IPC.

The court directed Punia not to leave the country without its prior permission.

“Accused shall not indulge into similar offence or any other offence in the event of release on bail. Accused shall not tamper with the evidences in any manner,” it said.

It further directed that the accused shall join the investigations as and when required by the investigating agency. 

