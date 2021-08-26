FIITJEE announces scholarship to help students who lost parents due to Covid-19

FIITJEE has announced a new scholarship to help students, who had lost their only earning member of the family due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institution has come up with the benefits of fee waiver/Covid scholarship to the students who have lost either one or both the parents due to the pandemic, said a statement.

The new policy states that the already enrolled students who have lost one parent (the only earning member), but the other parent being still alive, will be given up to 100% fee waiver on all future payments of tuition fees, study material fees and test series fees, the statement said.

The institution also said that the scheme will also benefit the new enrolments as the students who have lost both parents due to Covid-19 after March 2020 will be offered up to 100% fee waiver on all tuition fees, study material fees and test series fees. The policy is in length and includes all the possible conditions in which students may have been affected by the pandemic, said the statement.

For more information on the Covid Policy, please reach out to your nearest FIITJEE Centre or visit the link www.fiitjee.com/Covidsupport.htm, the statement added.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the institute did not take a step back but walked extra miles to give students a seamless online learning experience through its effective & powerful online classes, the statement added.

The institution has remained socially responsible and has been voluntarily undertaking various corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The new scheme was announced to ensure that no student compromises with his/her ultimate academic goal due to the adverse circumstances in their personal lives, the statement said.