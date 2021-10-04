FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar over RSS remark

FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar over RSS remark

A lawyer sent a legal notice to Akhtar for allegedly making 'false and defamatory' remarks against the RSS in an interview

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 04 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 15:19 ist
Lyricist Javed Akhtar. Credit: DH Photo

Mumbai police registered an FIR against lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday over his alleged remark against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), an official said. The First Information Report (FIR) were registered at the Mulund police station on a complaint filed by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey.

"The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation)," the official from Mulund police station said. The lawyer last month sent a legal notice to Akhtar for allegedly making "false and defamatory" remarks against the RSS in an interview to a news channel, and sought an apology from him over it. Akhtar (76) in a recent interview drew parallels between the Taliban and Hindu extremists.

Dubey in his notice had claimed that by making such statements, Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation). "I had earlier sent a legal notice to Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint," the lawyer told PTI

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Javed Akhtar
RSS
India News
FIR
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Revisiting the past wasn't hard: Mahesh on 'Breakpoint'

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

 