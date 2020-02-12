Five-day working week for Maharashtra government employees from Feb 29

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced five-day working week for its officers and employees from February 29.
The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.
There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.
The Cabinet also decided that the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (vimukt jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes will now be known as the 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe