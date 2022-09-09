Floods in Pakistan terrible tragedy: Rahul Gandhi

Floods in Pakistan terrible tragedy, says Rahul Gandhi

The devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 1,391 people since mid-June

PTI
PTI, Kanyakumari
  Sep 09 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 14:05 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday expressed sympathies to all the people affected by the floods in Pakistan and condoled the loss of lives in the tragedy.

The devastating floods in Pakistan have killed 1,391 people since mid-June. The floods in Pakistan, which began in mid-June, have also injured 12,722 people, according to the National Disaster Management Agency.

Also Read | India keeps mum on sending aid to flood-hit Pakistan, restarting bilateral trade

"The floods in Pakistan are a terrible tragedy. My heartfelt sympathies to all the people affected and deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The former Congress chief is on a Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Pakistan
Rahul Gandhi
Flood
Flash Floods

