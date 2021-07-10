FM Nirmala Sitharaman offers Co-WIN platform to other nations for free

FM offers Co-WIN platform to other nations for free

Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 10 2021, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 18:09 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI File photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday offered to share the Co-WIN platform with other nations for free, saying that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits.

Participating on the second day of the ongoing G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, Sitharaman shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman shared how #CoWIN application has efficiently supported scale and scope of our vaccination & #India has made this platform freely available to all countries given our firm belief that humanitarian needs outweigh commercial benefits," a tweet said.

During the meeting, discussions of finance ministers were focused on policies for economic recovery, sustainable finance and International Taxation.

"In policies for recovery session, FM discussed 3 catalysts of economic recovery- #Digitalization #ClimateAction & #SustainableInfrastructure; shared India's successful experience in integrating technology with inclusive service delivery during the pandemic," another tweet said.

