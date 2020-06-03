Foreign businessmen, professionals can now fly into India

Foreign businessmen on non-scheduled commercial or chartered flights as well as foreign researchers, engineers, technicians and other professionals are allowed to fly into India from now on with the government relaxing visa and travel restrictions imposed on them during COVID-19 lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued orders relaxing visa and travel restrictions for these categories of foreign nationals who need to come to India.

According to the official memorandum, all those allowed to land in India will have to obtain fresh business or employment visa from Indian missions. Foreign nationals holding a valid long term multiple entry Business visa would have to get the document re-validated.

Also, it said, foreign nationals would not be permitted to travel to India on the strength of any electronic visa obtained earlier.

The move to allow foreign businessmen and professionals came as there has been demand from various quarters that the continuing restrictions would have detrimental effect on the business environment.

As per the new plan, foreign businessmen on business visa can fly into India in a non-scheduled commercial or chartered flight.

Similarly, foreign healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers and technicians for technical work at Indian health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories, have the permission to land in India provided they have a letter of invitation from a recognised and registered healthcare facility, registered pharmaceutical company or accredited University in the country.

Professionals -- engineering, managerial, design or other specialists -- in manufacturing units, design units, software and IT units as well as financial sector companies (banking and non-banking financial sector firms) are also allowed to travel to India on behalf of foreign business entities located in India.

Another set of people, who are allowed, include technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair and maintenance of foreign-origin machinery and equipment facilities in India, on the invitation of a registered Indian business entity. These could be for equipment installation, or is under warranty, or for after sales servicing or repair on commercial terms.