Former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary dies of Covid

Former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary dies of Covid-19

His demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics: Nitish Kumar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2021, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 10:51 ist
Mewalal Choudhary. Credit: PTI File Photo

Janata Dal (United) MLA and former Bihar education minister Mewalal Choudhary passed away on Monday at a hospital in Patna. He had contracted Covid-19 and died of it, news agency ANI reported.

Condoling the minister's loss, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "his demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics. His last rites will be performed with full state honours."

 

