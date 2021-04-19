Former Bihar Minister Mewalal Choudhary dies of Covid-19

Janata Dal (United) MLA and former Bihar education minister Mewalal Choudhary passed away on Monday at a hospital in Patna. He had contracted Covid-19 and died of it, news agency ANI reported.

Condoling the minister's loss, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "his demise is saddening and an irreplaceable loss in the field of education and politics. His last rites will be performed with full state honours."