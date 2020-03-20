Former Raj CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine

Former Raj CM Vasundhara Raje in self-quarantine along with son

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 20 2020, 17:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 17:40 ist
BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje and Saroj Pandey. (PTI Photo)

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said she and her son Dushyant Singh have self-quarantined themselves after a guest they had met in Lucknow was found to be positive for COVID-19. 

For latest updated on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Raje, her son who is a BJP MP and his in-laws had attended a dinner in Lucknow recently where Bollywood celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor was also a guest. Kapoor was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. 

"As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," Raje tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Vasundhara Raje
Coronanvirus
COVID-19
Kanika Kapoor
Rajasthan
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 