Four die of coronavirus in AP, 180 fresh cases reported

In a single largest spike, 180 new COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 3,971. The toll too increased by four to 68 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 79 were state residents, seven foreign returnees, and 94 from other states, it said.

In Chittoor, two fresh coronavirus deaths were reported while Krishna and Kurnool registered one each. The total number of active cases now stood at 1,447, the bulletin added.