Four die of coronavirus in AP, 180 fresh cases reported

Four die of coronavirus in AP, 180 fresh cases reported

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jun 03 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 12:36 ist

 In a single largest spike, 180 new COVID-19 cases were added in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 3,971. The toll too increased by four to 68 in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Of the fresh cases, 79 were state residents, seven foreign returnees, and 94 from other states, it said.

In Chittoor, two fresh coronavirus deaths were reported while Krishna and Kurnool registered one each. The total number of active cases now stood at 1,447, the bulletin added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Death

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 