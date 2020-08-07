Four fire-fighting robots acquired by West Bengal Fire Brigade: Report

The West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services acquired 4 firefighting robots. The robots were tested at the Brigade Parade Ground behind Elliot Park, Kolkata while Fire Minister Sujit Bose and DG Fire Jag Mohan amongst others were in presence.

“The testing has been done. Now, once the Chief Minister gives a nod we will start using these. The department will be able to use the robots using a monitor. The robot can fight the fire from a distance of 100 metres. They can spray water through pipes, which will be connected with the water point,” Bose told the Indian Express.

The robots cost over 4 crore rupees.

They will be able to extinguish a fire as far as 100 metres and come with tools like a wireless control system and an optical PTZ camera. They have self-cooling mechanisms and can discharge 1,800 litres per minute (LPM) at 10 bar. They also have the ability to navigate terrain that is inclined at 30 degrees.

Due to the nature of the city of Kolkata, with its crowded and winding lanes, firefighting becomes a greater challenge. In that scenario, these robots will be especially helpful.

“During fire accidents, chances of the explosion are high or even the temperature recorded is very high. In such cases, people’s lives are also at risk. These robots are equipped with thermal imaging camera with which it will be easy to estimate the inside temperature,” DG Fire Jag Mohan told IE.

Along with the robots, 100 bikes with water tankers have also been procured. These would be used in places inaccessible by fire tankers.