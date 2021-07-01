From the Newsroom: Anti-CAA activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi cleared of all charges by special NIA court

In your daily news update, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane says the availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges; Prime Minister Modi appreciates doctors for their relentless service during the Covid-19 pandemic; Anti-CAA activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi was cleared of all charges by a special NIA court and Supreme Court says if an abducted person is treated well and not assaulted or threatened to be killed, then the kidnapper cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 364A of the Indian Penal Code.

The Supreme Court said, if an abducted person is treated well and not assaulted or threatened to be killed, then the kidnapper cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 364A of the Indian Penal Code.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy made the observation while setting aside the conviction of an auto driver in Telangana who had kidnapped a minor and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his father.

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said today the availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves.

In an address at a think-tank, Gen Naravane said the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated doctors today for their relentless service during the Covid-19 pandemic and said that the Budget for the healthcare sector has been doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crore

PM Modi, in his address on National Doctors' Day, said, "Service rendered by doctors in the last one and a half years is exemplary; I thank them on behalf of 130 crore Indians.”

Anti-CAA activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi was cleared of all charges by a special NIA court today, facilitating his release from jail. He had been in judicial custody since December 2019 when he was arrested during the anti-CAA agitation that turned violent in Assam.

Akhil's lawyer Kamal Gogoi told reporters in Guwahati that the NIA court cleared him and three others of all charges under the Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code. Kamal Gogoi said, "All have been cleared due to lack of materials to frame charges.”