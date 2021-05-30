From the Newsroom: India sends jet to Dominica with documents on deportation of Mehul Choksi

In your evening news brief, Prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda says India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi; Prime Minister Narendra Modi says country has followed the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" in the past seven years, and Qatar says it has no plans to normalise ties with Syria.

Here is the top news of May 30, 2021:

India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country.

There was, however, no immediate official confirmation from Indian authorities about it. A Qatar Airways private jet landed at the Douglas-Charles airport in Dominica, Antigua News Room reported, leading to speculations about deportation of Choksi who was detained in the Caribbean island nation after his mysterious disappearance from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country has followed the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" in the past seven years and experienced "many moments of national pride" during this period though the Covid-19 pandemic is now putting it to test.

In his monthly radio address, 'Mann ki Baat', which incidentally marked the completion of seven years of the government under his leadership, Modi said the country will overcome the challenge as it is moving forward with the resolve of "service and cooperation.’

Qatar has no plans to normalise ties with Syria, the Gulf state's foreign minister said, after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office last week in an election derided by the opposition and the West as a farce.

Qatar was among several regional states including Saudi Arabia that backed rebels in Syria's decade-old civil war. Some like the United Arab Emirates have sought to normalise ties after Assad regained control of most of the country.

Source: DHNS/PTI/ Reuters