From the Newsroom: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns

In your evening news brief, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns; Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services and Actor Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar test positive for Coronavirus

In a jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the Bombay High Court ordered a preliminary enquiry into the allegations made by Mumbai Police’s ex-chief Param Bir Singh against state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has alleged that Deshmukh fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

Amid a major controversy and allegations of corruption, Anil Deshmukh resigned in the wake of the Court order.

Ed-tech startup Byju's on Monday said it has acquired Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to bolster its presence in the test preparation segment in the country.

According to sources, the deal is worth close to $1 billion (about Rs 7,300 crore) - making it the biggest acquisition by Byju's to date.

The companies, however, did not comment on the financial details of the deal. As part of the transaction, Aakash founders and Blackstone will become shareholders in Byju's.

As the second wave of Covid surges with Sunday recording the highest cases over 1 lakh, a slew of celebrities seem to have been infected by the coronavirus.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, who was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital on March 31 after he tested positive for Covid-19, has been discharged.