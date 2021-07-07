From The Newsroom: Modi Cabinet undergoes rejig; Dilip Kumar no more

In your evening news update, 43 ministers inducted in Modi Cabinet reshuffle; Mamata Banerjee attacks Narendra Modi over fuel prices, and veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away.

The Narendra Modi government engaged in its largest Cabinet reshuffle today since May 2019, with Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar among 43 other leaders taking oath as ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Modi government planned the Cabinet's biggest rejig with the intent to send the message of his government's avowal to strengthen the economy and infrastructure post-pandemic and reach out to women, OBCs, Dalits, and youths in a big way.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad were among the twelve union ministers who resigned today ahead of the reshuffle of the NDA government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the rising fuel prices and the Covid-19 vaccine shortage, saying he should hold "petrol and vaccine ki baat" instead of "Mann ki Baat".

Speaking at a virtual press conference, Banerjee said that the price of fuel had been increased 4 times in a week and increased 10-12 times so far. She also said, "The Centre earned Rs 3.71 lakh crore through petrol, diesel from people. Don't you think Narendra Modi is cutting the pockets of the common people and filling his own pocket?"

Screen legend Dilip Kumar passed away today following prolonged illness, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema's most loved icons.

The 98-year-old actor was laid to rest with full state honours around 4:45 pm in the presence of family, including his actor wife Saira Banu.

That's all for today. For more news and updates log on to deccanherald.com. Have a great evening.