From the Newsroom: SC stays order imposing 'complete lockdown' in five UP cities; Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid

Summary: In your evening news brief, Supreme Court stays order imposing "complete lockdown" in five UP cities; Rahul Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, import licence and Union Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B.

Here is the top news of April 20, 2021:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Allahabad High Court's order, imposing "complete lockdown" in five cities of the UP due to grim Covid-19 situation.

A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde ordered interim stay on the High Court's order, passed on Monday, April 19, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, contended the blanket lockdown in five cities would create immense administrative difficulty. Mehta also maintained that the state government was taking adequate steps to contain spread of Covid-19.

As The pandemic wrecks havoc, among the recent ones to test positive include Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put himself under quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.

Also read: Maharashtra tightens lockdown norms to curb Covid-19

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on Covid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

This comes close to the heels of the central government last week deciding to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign-produced coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

Yesterday, the GOI had announced that those above 18 years of age will be eligible for a vaccine from May 1.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

While the rail project phase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.