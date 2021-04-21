From the Newsroom: SII sets price for Covid-19 vaccine, 22 die at Nashik hospital due to low oxygen supply after leakage

In your evening news brief, 22 patients at Nashik hospital die due to low oxygen supply following leakage; Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel announces that the state government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state and Serum Institute of India said it would sell the Covishield vaccine to state governments at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

Here is the top news of April 21, 2021:

In a horrific incident, 22 patients at Nashik's Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital died due to low oxygen supply following leakage in a tank.

The hospital is run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). In the hospital, over 150 patients were undergoing treatment in oxygen and ventilator beds.

A pall of gloom descended at the hospital as massive police deployment has been made in and around the hospital.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the state government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh goverment had also announced that it will give Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens above 18 years free of cost.

Serum Institute of India on Wednesday said it would sell the Covishield vaccine to state governments at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600 per dose.

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla, in a statement, urged all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems.

He said that after four to five months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade.

The Pune-based vaccine-maker had offered vaccines to the Central government at a special rate of Rs 150 per dose when the vaccination drive began in January.