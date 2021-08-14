Full vaccination or negative Covid-19 report a must to enter Punjab from August 16

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday made full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all those entering the state from Monday.

He has ordered strict monitoring of travellers particularly from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which are showing an increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate, according to ANI.

He has ordered strict monitoring of travellers particularly from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which are showing an increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate, according to ANI.

