Full vaccination or negative Covid-19 report a must to enter Punjab from August 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 13:07 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday made full Covid-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for all those entering the state from Monday.

He has ordered strict monitoring of travellers particularly from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, which are showing an increase in the Covid-19 positivity rate, according to ANI

More to follow...

Punjab
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Amarinder Singh

