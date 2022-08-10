Ganja-laced chocolates: Coimbatore police on high alert as peddlers get innovative

The Coimbatore city police are on high alert as drug peddlers have adopted new methods to push drugs in the city, especially among students in colleges and even schools.

Sources in Coimbatore police told IANS that the drug peddlers are selling ganja-laced chocolate form which is difficult to detect. The chocolate laced with ganja is being targeted to be sold to school students.

The police team said that this is the easiest form of 'ganja' that could be sold in the market. They also said that the high returns that are at stake for the peddlers have led to many turning into becoming agents of the racket and students who are once addicted to this have later turned into pushers to get money for their substance use.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told IANS that the chocolate 'ganja' is mainly sourced from Rajasthan and sold in the Coimbatore market. While many peddlers have been arrested and interrogated, several are outside the loop as many independent gangs are operating in the market.

Police have recently held two meetings with college authorities and have commenced awareness programmes at every college and its premises. The city cops have also constituted special teams that have been sent to identify the source of the drug in Rajasthan and in Ghaziabad.