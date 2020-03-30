Goa CM calls Yediyurappa, urges him to release Goa-bound essential goods

Amid a growing shortage of essential goods, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant got on to a video conference with his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa, urging the latter to allow the transportation of trucks carrying supplies from the Southern state to Goa.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant, who has been slammed for inefficient management which has triggered a shortage of food and essential commodities, also said, that the state was suffering from a shortage of medicines, but added that the government was working overtime to remedy the shortage.

"I spoke to the Karnataka Chief Minister personally over video conference and personally requested him not to stop the vehicles coming in from Karnataka," Sawant said.

Goa sources most of its essential commodities like rice, wheat, vegetables, fruits, cattle fodder, dairy products, etc, from wholesale markets in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Commenting on the shortage of medicines in the state, he said that the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department had been asked to get into a dialogue with medicine suppliers to ensure adequate supply in the state.

"There is a medicine shortage. Director of Food and Drug Administration is speaking to all wholesalers. The medicine should be made available to people to keep medicine chain open and functioning," Sawant told reporters on Monday.

Pharmaceutical companies have also been allowed to function and its workers allowed transit passes to attend work during the ongoing curfew. Goa ranks fourth in terms of the production of pharmaceutical goods in the country.

