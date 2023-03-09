Goa orders probe into forest fires along Mahadayi river

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday directed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown miscreants for starting forest fires in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa, near the Karnataka border.

More than two dozen forest fires have been reported.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of top officials from the Forest, Revenue and Police departments along with the State Disaster Management Authority, Sawant also said that the series of forest fires, which have raged in the forests for two days now, require a thorough investigation.

"Fire incidents are taking place at various places. I have instructed officials to register FIR against those who lit fire intentionally. We will not tolerate such cases," Sawant told reporters after the meeting.

A series of forest fires began two days back and on Wednesday, the state government requested the assistance of the Indian Navy for choppers to douse the flames.

According to the state Fire Department, 28 forest fires in the sanctuary had been doused, while three are active.

"Forest officials, police and fire personnel are keeping vigil on such incidents. We will take strict action. Monitoring of the situations is going on," Sawant also said.

The chief minister also hinted that the fire may have started in cashew plantations near the forests, which later spread into the forest areas and the disaster took an uncontrollable turn.

"People who lit fire in their cashew plantation to clean the areas should stop such practices. Else we will take action against them. Action will be taken against forest guards if they are found irresponsible in their duties. A thorough investigation of this will be conducted. We will not tolerate the loss of forest," he said.

The forest fires come at a time when the state government is battling Karnataka over the waters of the Mahadayi river (also referred to as the Mhadei or Mandovi in Goa), which runs through the forests which are impacted by the raging fire incidents.