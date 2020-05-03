Govt allows weddings, number of guests limited to 50

Government allows weddings, number of guests limited to 50

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2020, 00:06 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 00:52 ist
The Union government has decided to allow marriage functions during the two-week lockdown.

Here’s some good news for those desperate to get hitched in COVID-19 season. 

The Union government has decided to allow marriage functions during the two-week lockdown which will begin from May 4. But there’s a catch: you cannot invite more than 50 for the function. And you will have to ensure social distancing.

The maximum number of guests allowed will not be more than 50, the order issued by the government said.

Since March 25, when the lockdown was imposed, people needed to take permission from District Magistrates for marriages and related functions.

With restrictions in place, very few marriages took place in the country, and most of them did not have any gatherings. In some instances, people had even violated restrictions by holding post-marriage parties.

The new guidelines also allow gatherings of 20 at funerals. 

