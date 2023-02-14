'21 add'l airports to be included under Krishi Udan'

Government planning to include 21 additional airports under Krishi Udan: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Under the Krishi Udan scheme, special flights are arranged for quick transportation of agricultural produce to both within and outside the country

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Feb 14 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 13:07 ist
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia was speaking at the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting held in Indore. Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said the Krishi Udan scheme has been a huge success and the central government is planning to include additional 21 airports under the scheme.

"At least 31 airports are under the Krishi Udan. We are speaking with MoD (Ministry of Defence) to include another 21 airports under Krishi Udan," Scindia told reporters while briefing them about the second-day deliberations of the first G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting held here.

Also Read | The good, bad and ugly for agriculture in Budget 2023

He said Krishi Udan, a special flight meant for quick transportation of agricultural produce, has been a huge success.

Citing examples, he said lemon, jackfruit, and grapes grown in the North East are transported not only to other parts of the country but also to other nations like Germany, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Philippines.

On day two of the first meeting of the G20 Agriculture Deputies, delegates will continue deliberations on four key priority areas: food security and nutrition, sustainable agriculture with a climate-smart approach, inclusive agriculture value-chain and food supply system, and digitisation of agriculture transformation.

On the last day of the event on February 15, the delegates will deliberate on the key deliverables of the Agriculture Working Group.

