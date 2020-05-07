Government starts compiling achievements in one year to mark 1st anniversary of Modi 2.0

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is completing one year in the office later this month, the Centre has started an exercise to compile achievements of various ministries and departments in the first year of the Modi 2.0.

The cabinet secretariat last month asked all ministries and departments to list their important activities and achievements during the past one year and most of them have submitted their responses, sources said. The government is not likely to have public events on the occasion of the first anniversary given the current situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, according to sources.

However, they said the government may choose to highlight some of the key achievements through social media platforms, print and television advertisements. The Modi government started its second innings on May 30, 2019. Achievements are being compiled so that it will give an idea as to what were the milestones that ministries had set and how far they have reached, sources said, adding that it would be like an annual exam for various ministries.

As the government assumed charge for the second time last year, it asked all the ministries to prepare a five-year roadmap keeping into consideration their contribution in achieving USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Soon after assuming charge, the prime minister while addressing the governing council of the NITI Aayog in June 2019 emphasised on the government's goal of making India a USD 5 trillion economy by the end of 2024-25. It is challenging but achievable, Modi had said while addressing the meeting, which was attended by most of the chief ministers.

"Our economy was at approximately USD 1.85 trillion when we formed the government in 2014. Within five years it has reached USD 2.7 trillion. Hence, it is well within our capacity to reach the USD 5 trillion in the next few years," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said while presenting the Budget in July 2019. Modi had also stressed upon the need for structural reforms in agriculture to boost private investment, strengthen logistics and to provide ample market support to farmers.

Various reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing the agriculture sector of various restrictions with appropriate backing of the statute were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister on last Sunday. Discussions also emanated on the possibilities of the uniform statutory framework in the country to facilitate new ways for farming which will infuse capital and technology in the agrarian economy.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting to discuss strategies as well as structural reforms in the financial sector to spur growth and welfare in the current context. At a meeting with the finance minister and officials on Sunday, Modi discussed strategies and interventions to support MSMEs and farmers, enhance liquidity and strengthen credit flows. He also discussed ways and means to ensure financial stability in the wake of COVID-19 and measures taken to enable businesses to recover quickly from the impacts.

Different milestones were set for achieving the goal and the first anniversary would be an opportunity for the government to review their strategy in view of the outbreak of the pandemic, sources said. Going forward more attention would be required towards healthcare and prepare the country better to meet such kind of challenges in the future, sources added.