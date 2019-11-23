Governors, Lt guvs have important role to play: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted Governors’ “very important role in our constitutional system” and their special role to play in realising a cooperative and competitive federal structure.

In his opening address at the two-day-long 50th Conference Governor and Lt Governors' here, the President said the Governors’ role becomes even more important when we are emphasizing on Cooperative Federalism and healthy Competitive Federalism in the interest of the progress of the country.

The conference was attended by 17 first time Governors and Lt. Governors, including the Lt. Governors of the newly formed union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Kovind said Governors have a very important role in our constitutional system. He also emphasised that the role of the Governor is not limited to the protection and preservation of the Constitution but they also have a constitutional commitment to remain persistent in the service and welfare of the people of their states.

The President made a special mention about Lt Governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- R K Mathur and G C Murmu respectively as it was the first representation from the two newly carved out union territories at the conference. The two UTs came into existence on October 31 this year.

Prime Minister Modi said governors and lieutenant governors to could utilize this occasion to project the “abiding relevance of Gandhian thoughts and values, which he as an important bedrock of our Constitution.”

He also urged them to listen to the needs of the people and work towards uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society, including minorities.

Modi said as they work to discharge their constitutional responsibilities, the governor and LGs should listen to the needs of the common man. He said the institution of Governor has a special role to play in realising a cooperative and competitive federal structure.

The Prime Minister also felt that in their roles as chancellors of universities, governors could help inculcate the values of nation-building among our youth and help to inspire them towards greater achievements.