Govt alert, no need to panic, says Harsh Vardhan on new coronavirus strain scare

No need to panic: Vardhan on new coronavirus strain

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 14:38 ist
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. Credit: PTI Photo

The government is alert and there is no need to panic, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday amid concerns over the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

He said the government had done everything that was important to handle the Covid-19 situation in the last one year. 

Responding to a question on the panic over the new strain and a demand to ban flights from the UK, Vardhan told reporters, "I would say this to all that all these imaginary situations, imaginary talks, imaginary panic... don't involve yourself in this." 

"The government is fully conscious about everything. If you ask me, there is no reason to panic the way we are seeing in this press conference," the minister added. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Harsh Vardhan
India
UK

