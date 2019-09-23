Govt announces amendments in pension rules

Family of a government employee who died before completing seven years of service will get pension at the rate of 50% of last pay drawn for a period of 10 years from now on.

So far, families of such employees were getting 30% of the last pay drawn while the families of those who died after serving the government for more than seven years were getting 50% as pension for the first ten years. After ten years, the rate will be 30%.

The government has made amendments to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and it will be effective from October 1. Families of government servants who died before the completion of service of seven years within 10 years before October 1, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at enhanced rates

Explaining the rationale, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Monday that the government felt that the need for family pension at enhanced rate is more in the case of a government servant who died early in his career, as his pay at the initial phase of service is much less.

"The Government has, therefore, amended Rule 54 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 by a notification dated September 19, 2019," it said.

The benefit of amended provisions would be available to the families of all government servants, including paramilitary personnel in the unfortunate event of their death within seven years of joining government service.