Govt introduces Bill to withdraw retro tax on Vodafone

Govt buries retro tax; introduces Bill in Lok Sabha to withdraw demands on Cairn, Vodafone

This Bill impacts retro tax cases of at least two big companies -- Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK

  • Aug 05 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 18:43 ist
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

The government on Thursday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha seeking to bury retrospective tax demands it had made on companies such as Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha which seeks to withdraw tax demands made on indirect transfer of Indian assets prior to May 28, 2012.

"It is also proposed to refund the amount paid in these cases without any interest thereon," the Bill said.

This Bill impacts retro tax cases of at least two big companies -- Cairn Energy Plc and Vodafone Group of UK.

Both firms had won international arbitrations against levy of retrospective taxes on them. 

